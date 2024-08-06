Ministers Siviwe Gwarube, Solly Malatsi and Premier Panyaza Lesufi join MTN SA to unveil Connect Every Child ICT Programme, 6 Aug

MTN South Africa, together with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) will tomorrow, Tuesday 06 August announce the launch of the ‘Connecting Every Child’ programme. The Premier of Gauteng Mr Panyaza Lesufi will also be in attendance at the event.

The Programme, which calls on South Africans to join the drive to donate 30 000 devices to bring connectivity and the promise of a brighter future to all children in schools across the country.

The ‘Connecting Every Child’ programme follows the DBE’s 2019 pledge to provide each learner with an ICT device with access to digitised Learning and Teaching Support Materials (LTSMs).

