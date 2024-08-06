Submit Release
Ministers Siviwe Gwarube, Solly Malatsi and Premier Panyaza Lesufi join MTN SA to unveil Connect Every Child ICT Programme, 6 Aug

MTN South Africa, together with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) will tomorrow, Tuesday 06 August announce the launch of the ‘Connecting Every Child’ programme. The Premier of Gauteng Mr Panyaza Lesufi will also be in attendance at the event.

The Programme, which calls on South Africans to join the drive to donate 30 000 devices to bring connectivity and the promise of a brighter future to all children in schools across the country.

The ‘Connecting Every Child’ programme follows the DBE’s 2019 pledge to provide each learner with an ICT device with access to digitised Learning and Teaching Support Materials (LTSMs).

Date:    Tomorrow, Tuesday 06 August 2024
Time:    09h30
Venue: MTN Innovation Centre, Phase 2 Auditorium, 216 14th Avenue, Fairland, Johannesburg

Elijah Mhlanga
Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275

Terence Khala
Media Relations
Cell: 081 758 1546

