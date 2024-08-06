Employment and Labour conducts educational sessions on elimination of child labour in the Western Cape, 5 to 8 Aug

The Department of Employment and Labour’s (DEL) Western Cape Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the European Union (EU), will be hosting several educational sessions in schools to address the elimination of child labour in the agriculture sector in De Doorns, Ceres, and Paarl.

As part of the EU/ILO Child Labour project, DEL is committed to raising awareness and educating young learners about the critical issue of child labour. One of the key deliverables is to conduct educational visits to schools within the Western Cape during the week of 5th-8th August 2024.

A total of five schools in the Western Cape will be visited, reaching approximately 800 children. These visits aim to provide comprehensive education on the dangers and implications of child labour, fostering an environment where children are informed and aware.

The media is invited to attend and cover the sessions which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 05 August 2024, Time: 10:00 – 11:00

Venue: Bonne Esperance Primary School, De Doorns

Date: 05 August 2024, Time: 12:30 – 13:30

Venue: Hex Valley High School, De Doorns

Date: 06 August 2024, Time: 09:00 – 10:00

Venue: Bella Vista High School, Ceres

Date: 07 August 2024, Time: 09:00 – 10:00

Venue: Paulus Joubert Secondary School, Paarl

Date: 08 August 2024, Time: 09:00 – 10:00

Venue: Desmond Mpilo Tutu Secondary School, Paarl

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jason Lloyd

Provincial Communication Officer: Western Cape

Cell: 082 728 5476

E-mail: Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za

