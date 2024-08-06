Minister Mzamo Buthelezi invites public servants to enroll for gender awareness courses at National School of Government

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi has invited public servants to enroll for gender awareness courses at the National School of Government (The NSG) to advance women’s socio-economic rights and promote their safety and security as part of marking the National Women’s Month in August 2024.

The country marks National Women’s Month under the theme: Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women’s Development. Minister Buthelezi has urged public servants at national, provincial and local government to enroll for courses at The NSG as one of the institutions that plays critical role in promoting women’s development and wellbeing in the public sector and society in general.

The NSG offers a suite of courses promoting gender awareness and gendered policy making. These are some of the courses:

1. The Gender-based Violence Course which aims to improve capacity to identify and address the root causes of and eradicate gender-based violence in society and the workplace.

2. Mainstreaming Gender in the Public Service Course capacitates public servants to integrate gender considerations into daily planning and programme activities across all levels of the public sector.

3. Gender Responsive Planning and Budgeting Course which builds the capacity of public servants to understand the importance of and acquire the necessary tools and skills for gender responsive planning and budgeting.

Minister Buthelezi said government needs to work harder to raise consciousness within the public sector and urged both men and women to enroll for the courses.

“We need to promote a positive attitude and awareness amongst those delivering services at the coalface. Staff in government facilities such as small business development centres, social security offices, police stations, courts, hospitals, and municipal offices need to ensure that women are treated with respect and dignity. They need to understand that women’s rights are human rights, and that equality is a constitutional right for all. The NSG training equips public servants to gain consciousness that will enable them to deliver services in a more informed and gender-sensitive manner,” the Minister said.

Minister Buthelezi encouraged public servants to also take advantage of the course on Gender-Based Violence to empower themselves with knowledge and skills to fight gender-based violence through policy making, implementation and day to day work of providing government services.

The Minister said: “Our country sadly faces the scourge of gender-based violence and women are at the receiving end. Many women have lost their lives while many face abuse, harassment, and attacks. Survivors and their families need to find responsive and caring public servants in hospitals, police stations and welfare services”.

Enquiries:

Dikeledi Mokgokolo

Cell: 082 888 2355

E-mail: Dikeledi.Mokgokolo@thensg.gov.za

For enrolment, departments should contact:

contactcentre@thensg.gov.za



