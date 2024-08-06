Submit Release
Minister Maropene Ramokgopa visits Tsantsabane Local Municipality following train and truck level crossing collision

The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, conducted a site visit at Tsantsabane Local Municipality in the Northern Cape on Monday, 5 August 2024. This visit followed a tragic accident involving a Transnet train and a private truck at a rail level crossing near Groenwater on Sunday, 4 August 2024, which resulted in the passing of three adults and one minor.

Minister Ramokgopa met with the Executive Mayor Ms Helena English and councillors of Tsantsabane Local Municipality, provincial and local South African Police Service Leadership (SAPS), and senior executives from Transnet and Transnet Freight Rail. The Minister called for all stakeholders to work together to intensify and improve existing public awareness campaigns on the dangers of rail level crossings.

The Minister also met with the families of the deceased and offered words of condolences, comfort, and support.

“I am saddened by yet another rail level crossing accident in our country. It is sad that we have lost four lives in the accident. One life lost is one too many. I extend my deepest condolences to the families,” the Minister said. 

Emphasising the need for a multisectoral approach, the Minister also committed to engage with the Executive on possible interventions to minimise rail level crossing accidents from happening.

