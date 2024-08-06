Gauteng Health invites communities to take advantage of the Phelophepa Train to access healthcare services at their doorsteps, 29 Jul to 23 Aug

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has welcomed the return of the Transnet Phelophepa healthcare trains popularly known as the “Trains of Hope," into the province, calling on communities across the province to take advantage of the clinic-on-wheels to access healthcare services at their doorsteps.

The trains are bringing primary healthcare services closer to communities in line with the GDoH’s priority to bring such services to Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostel (TISH) areas.

Two state-of-the-art mobile healthcare trains equipped with clinics for eye care, dental care, general health, psychology and pharmaceutical services as well as an educational clinic will be stationed across various communities in the province throughout the month of August.

The trains arrived in Gauteng a week ago and are currently stationed at Dube in Soweto and Mamelodi until the 9th of August 2024 before they move to Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng. In 2023, over 2000 residents of Soweto benefitted from the services offered by the Phelophepha train with 804 patients treated for eye care, 752 for general primary healthcare and 564 for dental care.

The Department encourages community members to take advantage of the services provided by the Phelophepa trains to check their health status. The trains also have a registered pharmacy that provides up to schedule 4 medication to patients. The services of the train are free of charge. However, some services such as prescription glasses and medication cost as little as little as R5 to R30 and nothing more.

These trains serve approximately 375,000 patients per annum, issuing over 68,000 prescriptions. Since their inception, the trains have reached over 20 million people in the country providing vital health screenings, HIV/AIDS awareness, health education and counselling outreach services.

Over 5.8 million people have benefited from general health screenings and educational programmes. The trains have facilitated over 25,000 school visits, delivering essential health checks and education to children. Additionally, more than 20,000 student doctors, pharmacists, and nurses have been trained through the Phelophepa initiative.

In the coming weeks, the trains will be making stops at the following stations in Gauteng:

29 July - 09 August: Soweto (Dube station) and Mamelodi (Ester Fabrieke station)

12 August - 23 August: Tembisa (Oakmoor station) and Sedibeng (Vereeniging station)

Community members are urged to visit the trains to receive health screenings and education. The arrival of the trains in the province aligns with the commitment made by the Department to improving the health and well-being of all residents and ultimately increase life expectancy for both men and women. The trains operate Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 16:00.

