Results of visitor expenditure survey for the first half of 2024

MACAU, August 6 - Total spending of visitors rose by 15.8% in the first half of 2024 from the same period in 2019

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) stood at MOP37.79 billion in the first half of 2024, up by 16.4% year-on-year and 15.8% from the same period in 2019. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP30.45 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP7.33 billion) showed respective year-on-year growth of 13.1% and 32.4%.

Per-capita spending of visitors was MOP2,260 in the first half year, up by 40.5% compared to the first half of 2019; yet, the figure showed a year-on-year drop of 18.9% owing to the high base of comparison in the first half of 2023 as visitors’ pent-up demand was released in the first quarter of last year. Meanwhile, per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP3,889) and same-day visitors (MOP825) fell by 12.4% and 16.9% year-on-year respectively in the first half of 2024. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (47.1% of total) in the first half year, followed by accommodation (24.6%) and food & beverages (20.5%). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for MICE events (MOP4,992) increased by 6.5% year-on-year, whereas spending of those attending performances/competitions (MOP5,656) and those coming for vacation (MOP2,741) decreased by 10.1% and 17.7% respectively.

Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP2,632), Hong Kong (MOP1,085) and Taiwan (MOP2,096) went down by 25.5%, 8.7% and 9.1% year-on-year respectively in the first half year. In comparison with the first half of 2019, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan grew by 44.4%, 17.5% and 53.0% respectively in the first half of 2024, and spending of those from Singapore (MOP2,592), the Republic of Korea (MOP2,592), Thailand (MOP2,522), Japan (MOP1,945) and Malaysia (MOP1,754) recorded increases of about 20% to 100%.

Total spending and per-capita spending of visitors registered respective growth of 11.0% and 40.5% in the second quarter of 2024 as against the same quarter of 2019

In the second quarter of 2024, total spending of visitors (MOP17.44 billion) edged down by 0.2% year-on-year and per-capita spending of visitors (MOP2,223) dipped by 14.8%, which represented smaller decreases compared to the previous quarter. When compared to the same quarter of 2019, total spending and per-capita spending of visitors grew by 11.0% and 40.5% respectively in the second quarter. Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for attending performances/competitions (MOP5,486) and for MICE events (MOP4,832) stood at relatively high levels.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey at major departure points to collect data from visitors on their expense items and amount of spending during their stay in Macao. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.