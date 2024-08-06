Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B2003658

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/05/24 at 1528 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Granville

WEATHER: Cloudy, Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert L. Singleton

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus X

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Minor, Treated by EMS

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 5, 2024, at approximately 1528 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash reported in Granville, VT. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers determined that Vehicle 1 left the roadway and was stuck in a ditch on Route 100, and the operator was no longer on scene. The operator, Robert L. Singleton (31), was located at a nearby address and was treated by EMS and interviewed by Troopers. During the interview, Troopers observed signs of impairment and screened the Singleton for suspicion of DUI. Singleton was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford, VT Police Department for processing and later transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks, where Singleton was released on a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/19/2024 at 12:30pm.

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 - 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



