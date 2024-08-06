Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 24B2003658                                              

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                         

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/24 at 1528 hours

 

STREET: VT Route 100

 

TOWN: Granville

 

 

 

 

WEATHER:        Cloudy, Heavy Rain

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Robert L. Singleton

 

AGE:   31

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus X

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

 

INJURIES: Minor, Treated by EMS

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 5, 2024, at approximately 1528 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash reported in Granville, VT. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers determined that Vehicle 1 left the roadway and was stuck in a ditch on Route 100, and the operator was no longer on scene. The operator, Robert L. Singleton (31), was located at a nearby address and was treated by EMS and interviewed by Troopers. During the interview, Troopers observed signs of impairment and screened the Singleton for suspicion of DUI. Singleton was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford, VT Police Department for processing and later transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks, where Singleton was released on a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/19/2024 at 12:30pm. 

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NO        

 

BAIL: NO

 

MUG SHOT: YES

 

COURT ACTION: YES

 

COURT: Addison

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024  -  1230 hours

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


