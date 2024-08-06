Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B2003658
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/05/24 at 1528 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Granville
WEATHER: Cloudy, Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert L. Singleton
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus X
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Minor, Treated by EMS
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 5, 2024, at approximately 1528 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash reported in Granville, VT. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers determined that Vehicle 1 left the roadway and was stuck in a ditch on Route 100, and the operator was no longer on scene. The operator, Robert L. Singleton (31), was located at a nearby address and was treated by EMS and interviewed by Troopers. During the interview, Troopers observed signs of impairment and screened the Singleton for suspicion of DUI. Singleton was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford, VT Police Department for processing and later transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks, where Singleton was released on a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/19/2024 at 12:30pm.
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 - 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.