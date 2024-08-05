H.R. 7003, National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 7003 would reauthorize the appropriation of $37 million annually through 2029 for the National Landslide Hazards Reduction Program. Under current law, the authorization for that program expires at the end of 2024. In 2024, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration allocated roughly $14 million for that program.

H.R. 7003 also would authorize appropriations of $40 million annually through 2029 for the 3D Elevation Program. Under current law, that program expires at the end of 2024 and based on information from USGS, CBO expects that no funds were allocated for the program.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the beginning of the fiscal year 2025 and that the authorized amounts will be provided each year. Based on historical spending patterns for the programs, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $321 million over the 2024-2029 period and $59 million after 2029. CBO expects that about $5 million of those amounts would not be spent.