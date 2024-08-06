8/5/24 – FUEL DOCK AT LAHAINA SMALL BOAT HARBOR TO REOPEN TOMORROW

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

August 5, 2024

FUEL DOCK AT LAHAINA SMALL BOAT HARBOR TO REOPEN TOMORROW

FIRST BUSINESS TO REOPEN IN THE BURN ZONE

(LAHAINA, MAUI) – Today, at a news conference held at the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, it was announced that the fuel dock at this important West Maui harbor reopens for business on Tuesday, August 6. The announcement, from the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) and Pacific West Fuels, DOBOR’s fuel vendor at the harbor, is welcome news for area boaters and marks a significant milestone in the town’s restoration process.

Gary Strutz, president of Pacific West Fuels said, “The DLNR asked me last November if we planned to rebuild and if so, when? We had a difficult decision to make. Emotionally we wanted to rebuild our business of over 30 years, but logically we had to consider that over 80% of our customers’ boats burned and it would be two years or more before the harbor was fully rebuilt. There was no power or internet cable to the harbor and our operations would depend on having both. We also would need to obtain a large amount of cash to fund the rebuild and it could be years before we’d be able to earn a profit. I explained the situation to the shareholders and without hesitation they said, they’d make as much money as was needed available to rebuild and wanted to us do so as soon as possible.”

The company first established a fuel dock at Lahaina in 1989 and the newly built system was completely self-funded to the tune more than $750,000.

“Considering the devastation from the wildfires nearly a year ago, the overall progression of the above-ground fuel system rebuild was measured,” explained Johnny Pender, site manager for Pacific West Fuels. “A project of this complexity, combined with the conditions within the harbor, made it a big undertaking. All parts were either replaced or reconstructed. New electrical components, plumbing, generators, and a card reader for making payments offer a system that’s reliable and self-sustaining.”

This fuel dock is just one of many construction projects that are planned to restore the harbor. The removal of damaged piles and anchors has also been completed. Other practical improvements include:

Dredging (including harbor basin and entrance channel, pending legislative funding)

Reconstruction of the inner marginal wharf (new dock materials already on hand, more legislative funding needed to complete)

Replacement of front row piers (main area for commercial operators, design and permitting underway)

Replacement of outer marginal wharf (design, permitting and construction, pending legislative funding)

Replacement of harbor office (Federal Highway Administration providing 80% funding and USACE handling debris removal. Project estimated to start this fall.)

DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts said, “As we approach one-year since the Lahaina wildfires, images of a town and harbor ravaged by fire and the loss of life undoubtedly continue to occupy the hearts and minds of people on Maui, across the state, and throughout the nation. This important step to rebuild infrastructure and resources at the harbor, for Lahaina and West Maui residents, will hopefully aid in the sense of overall recovery.”

