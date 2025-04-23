4/22/25 – NATIVE TREES CENTER STAGE AT EARTH DAY PLANTING CEREMONY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NATIVE TREES CENTER STAGE AT EARTH DAY PLANTING CEREMONY

HONOLULU — The grounds of Washington Place now have additional native vegetation, as Governor Josh Green M.D., First Lady Jaime Kanani Green, and DLNR Chair Dawn Chang joined students from St. Andrew’s School in a community Earth Day planting ceremony.

ʻŌhiʻa ʻāhihi and koaiʻa — a close relative of koa were chosen because they have historically been part of the landscape at Washington Place. Staff consulted records that were hand-written by Queen Liliuʻokalani describing the trees on the property, which included both koa and ʻōhiʻa.

In remarks prior to the tree planting, Governor Green said, “These trees gather our water, support our wildlife and make life in Hawaiʻi possible. We are planting these to show support for both our natural environment and for the people of Hawaiʻi.”

Governor Green noted that many related ideas are being celebrated today.

Earth Day — an opportunity to pause and reflect on our connection to ʻāina, to be aware of how our islands support us, and to take action to give support back to these lands.

2025 as the Year of Our Community Forests — our connection to our natural resources extends beyond just a single day in which we aloha the trees of the wao kānaka, where we live, learn and play.

Grow Aloha — as part of our love of trees were celebrating this plant adoption campaign where the National Tropical Botanical Garden, Bishop Museum, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Molokaʻi Land Trust, and Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden are giving thousands of native plants to people across Hawaiʻi to strengthen our community forests and our connection to them.

ʻŌhiʻa Lehua Day — April 25 is the day to celebrate our native ʻōhiʻa trees and learn how we can protect them from Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death disease.

Planting ʻōhiʻa is particularly important now, as the fungal disease Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death threatens native trees. Planting more ʻōhiʻa and learning how to care for these trees, helps ensure a future for this important species.

“In addition to the students who joined us today, I want to thank the legislature for passing a resolution this year supporting co-stewardship of community forests in Hawai‘i by pairing community knowledge and expertise with our public land stewards at the DLNR. I literally look forward to seeing the fruits of these labors. My hope is to see community food forests on some of our public lands, where we can grow trees and communities together,” Governor Green added.

First Lady Jaime Kanani Green spoke of a vision for the future, through the lens of history. “When we plant trees, we plant hope — for the future, for our environment and for each other. Over time these seedlings will root deeply and reshape this space, just as you will shape the future of our communities.

Today, we carry forward the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani who planted many trees on these grounds — with our hands in the ‘āina and our hearts on the generations to come,” she said.

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang reinforced the importance of trees for human health and climate resilience. “These are trees that give us shade, food, and medicine. They provide habitat for native animals. There are certain trees, like the ‘ōhia‘a lehua, that are not just trees but are the foundation of our native forests, guardians of our watersheds and our cultural connections to place.”

Chang noted that trees are important for climate resilience. In Honolulu alone, street trees capture an estimated 3,340 tons of carbon dioxide annually and save over $600,000 in energy costs.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Washington Place tree planting (April 22, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/bfqriel8i1w2qcgqrg62u/Earth-Day-Planting-Ceremony-media-clips-April-22-2025.mov?rlkey=49dwcl7pgjv9nbjr0mco6uv4j&st=2ri45nx2&dl=0

Photographs – Washington Place tree planting (April 22, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xy9e882o87mu2q4mwyh9v/AGhelAuA1nGvRJ7cun2MfXY?rlkey=iu93zmavooq3fuowk1uxre26e&st=t1vzmwfy&dl=0

Learn more and get involved –

Adopt native plants at Grow Aloha events across Hawaiʻi:

growaloha.org.

Volunteer and celebrate the Year of Our Community Forests:

dlnr.hawaii.gov/trees.

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]