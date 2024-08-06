CBP officers intercept a record-breaking 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $48 million, at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge, intercepted 3,429.40 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within a tractor trailer.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load from reaching American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Congratulations to our diligent officers who made this record-breaking interception!”

On August 1, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,488 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 3,429.60 pounds (1555.55 kg) concealed within the shipment of lettuce. This seizure of alleged methamphetamine is the larges methamphetamine encounter in the history of the Hidalgo Port of Entry and has a street value of over $48 million.