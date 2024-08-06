PUBLIC NOTICE WORKSHOP

Published on August 05, 2024

Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami, and members of their staff, may be participating in a Workshop to discuss the State of Florida’s appropriations process, including the best types of projects in terms of dollar amount and categories, House/Senate sponsors and more. The Workshop is scheduled for Monday, August 12, 2024, at 12:00 P.M., at Miami City Hall in the City Commission chambers located at 3500 Pan American Drive, 1st Floor, Miami, FL 33133. The City Commission chambers is accessible for members of the public to attend. For more information regarding this meeting please contact (786) 717-3931.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding.