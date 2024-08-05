Empowering Lives: Mila4Africa’s Mission and the 'Hope for Africa' Fundraising Event in Monaco

Kenya

Hope for Africa Charitable Event Monaco

**Quote by Mila Anufrieva:** Through Mila4Africa, we transform lives and foster hope in African communities. Our mission is sustainable change and empowerment. One life at a time.” — Mila

MONACO, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable story of resilience and compassion, Mila Anufrieva, the woman who brought high fashion to Russia and built the renowned Vanity St. Petersburg empire, has transformed her life from fashion mogul to humanitarian leader. Today, Mila Anufrieva is the head of Mila4Africa, an international charitable foundation that supports vulnerable communities across five African countries: Senegal, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Tanzania. This press release is a call to action, encouraging generous donations to support Mila’s mission of providing essential aid and creating sustainable change in these regions.

A Fashion Icon’s Humble Beginnings:

Mila Anufrieva’s journey to success began with her passion for fashion. As the exclusive representative of over 150 prestigious brands, including Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Tom Ford, Salvatore Ferragamo, Givenchy, Prada, Lanvin, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, and Ralph Lauren, Vanity St. Petersburg became a hub for Russia’s elite. Celebrities and dignitaries alike, such as Elizabeth Hurley, Sting, Elton John, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova, and Linda Evangelista, frequented her events, making Vanity a household name.

A Life-Altering Diagnosis:

However, life took an unexpected turn when Mila was diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis, compounded by the loss of her business and betrayal by close associates, marked a turning point. Despite dire predictions from doctors, Mila overcame her illness and moved to Italy to start anew. She opened boutiques and re-engaged with the fashion world, but something was missing.

A New Calling in Africa:

In 2014, a phone call from an old acquaintance led Mila to Africa. What began as a visit quickly turned into a lifelong commitment to helping those in need. Inspired by the resilience and spirit of the people she met, Mila founded Mila4Africa, dedicating her life to humanitarian work.

Mila4Africa’s Mission and Impact:

Mila4Africa’s work spans across several critical areas, providing much-needed support to communities in Senegal, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Tanzania. The foundation’s projects are diverse and impactful, aiming to improve living conditions, education, and healthcare. Here are some of the specific initiatives your donations can support:

- $5,000: Provides food assistance for several months to twenty large Maasai families in Amboseli, Kenya, including clothing and shoes for children.

- $10,000: Funds water supply projects in Amboseli, Kenya.

- $10,000: Constructs a house for a family under the foundation’s care in Kenya.

- $25,000: Builds a well in the drought-prone region of Amboseli, Kenya.

- $45,000: Establishes a school in Amboseli, Kenya.

- $50,000: Completes the first center for children with albinism in Kenya.

- $20,000: Purchases uniforms, shoes, and training equipment for 100 young footballers at the Young Star Boys Academy in Dakar.

- $100,000: Constructs a center for blind and visually impaired orphaned children at the Agris shelter in Guinea-Bissau.

- $100,000: Builds a center for children with albinism in Guinea-Conakry.

Monaco-Hosted Charity Event:

To further support these vital projects, Mila4Africa, organized by Catherine Mur and supported by Porterium Magazine, is hosting a charity event in Monaco. Avenue 31 restaurant, generously provided by Daniela Frittella, will be the venue for this significant gathering. This event aims to raise awareness and gather much-needed funds to continue our mission of empowering and uplifting communities in Africa.

"Hope for Africa" Fundraising Event:

The "Hope for Africa" fundraising event is designed to inspire and engage the international community to support Mila4Africa’s essential initiatives. By attending or contributing, you can play a pivotal role in transforming lives and fostering sustainable development across Africa.

How You Can Help:

Mila Anufrieva’s story is one of transformation and dedication to a cause greater than oneself. By donating to Mila4Africa, you can be part of this incredible journey, bringing hope and tangible change to communities in need. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant difference.

To Donate:

Paypal : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/liudmilaanufrieva?country.x=SN&locale.x=fr_XC

Visit https://mila4africakenya.com/ website to make your contribution today.

Your support will help us continue to provide essential services and improve the quality of life for countless individuals across Africa.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

- Email: info@mila4africakenya.com

- Phone: +7-921-328-23-40

- Website: https://mila4africakenya.com/

Join us in empowering lives and building a brighter future for all. Together, we can make a difference.

About Mila4Africa:

Mila4Africa is an international charitable foundation dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities in Africa. Founded by Mila Anufrieva, the foundation operates in five countries, focusing on providing food, clean water, education, healthcare, and support for marginalized groups. Our mission is to create sustainable change and empower individuals to thrive.

Mila4Africa