DignaCare At Home and Affiliates Launches Non-Profit Venture

As a nurse, we were taught to give back to everyone. Our NPO, DignaCare Senior Resources Incorporated, can now give the much needed service to those individuals whom have financial concerns.”
— Mark Ross Hopkins, CEO and Founder
IRVING, TEXAS, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DignaCare At Home and Affiliates Launches Non-Profit Venture, DignaCare Senior Resources Incorporated, to Provide In-Home Care for Underserved Populations in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex

Dallas Fort Worth, [August 5, 2024] - DignaCare At Home and Affiliates, a leading provider of compassionate in-home care services, proudly announces the establishment of DignaCare Senior Resources Incorporated, a non-profit organization dedicated to offering high-quality in-home care to individuals who are unable to afford private duty assistance in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Recognizing the growing need for accessible and affordable care for seniors and vulnerable populations, DignaCare Senior Resources Incorporated aims to bridge the gap by providing personalized, respectful, and trustworthy in-home care services.

With a focus on enhancing quality of life and promoting independence, the non-profit organization will offer a range of support services, including personal care, companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders, and more to those in need within the community.

DignaCare Senior Resources Incorporated is committed to upholding the same level of excellence and compassion that has made DignaCare At Home and Affiliates a trusted name in the home care industry.

For more information, please contact: DignaCare At Home and Affiliates (469-845-3101)

Mark Hopkins
DignaCare At Home
+1 469-845-3101
