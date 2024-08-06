CCEF Board of Directors Welcomes Three New Members

CCEF is a non-profit community lender that fills financing gaps for clean energy projects in the residential and business sectors.

Colorado’s Green Bank is Excited to Introduce Ms. Genevieve Sherman, Ms. Monique Dyers, and Mr. Chris Laping to its Board

Their vast experience and commitment to sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and expand our impact.” — Paul Scharfenberger, Chief Executive Officer of Colorado Clean Energy Fund

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Clean Energy Fund (“CCEF”), a non-profit community lender that fills financing gaps for clean energy projects in the residential and business sectors, is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished board members. The new members bring an abundance of experience, expertise, and passion for advancing clean energy and sustainability. Their diverse backgrounds and innovative perspectives will greatly enhance CCEF’s efforts to drive impactful change in communities across Colorado and EPA Region 8. With the addition of these new board members, CCEF’s Board of Directors now comprises a total of eight directors.

This announcement follows CCEF’s recognition as a sub-awardee of the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (“GGRF”). With this support, CCEF will expand its offerings across EPA Region 8, which includes Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, and 28 Tribal Nations across the region. The organization will scale its existing programs and introduce new initiatives in alignment with the EPA’s three priority project categories: distributed energy generation and storage, net-zero emissions buildings, and zero-emissions transportation. This new board will provide critical support as CCEF embarks on these exciting new endeavors.

As of August 2024, CCEF is excited to introduce the following new board members:

Ms. Genevieve Sherman

Head of Sustainability & Programs at Nuveen Green Capital

Genevieve leads Nuveen Green Capital’s impact reporting, as well the geographic expansion of C-PACE policies, now adopted in 40 states. As a founding member of Greenworks Lending, Genevieve served on the company’s executive team from 2016 and led the expansion and implementation of C-PACE policy from one to over three dozen states, created the policy framework for multistate securitization of C-PACE loans, and helped the company surpass $1.5 billion in originations volume.

Ms. Monique Dyers

Principal and CEO at Ensight Energy Consulting, LLC

Monique Dyers, P.E., is the Principal and CEO of Ensight Energy Consulting, LLC, an engineering and consulting firm providing engineering, project management, and technical due diligence services to developers, owners, financial institutions, and other stakeholders of renewable energy, power, and energy infrastructure projects. Ms. Dyers has nearly two decades of experience in the energy and power industry and has contributed to the industry in various technical and leadership roles.

Mr. Chris Laping

Co-Founder & Managing Partner at People Before Things, LLC

Chris Laping is a 4-time CIO and best-selling author with 30 years of information technology, change leadership, and organizational health experience. His book, People Before Things, debuted at #2 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases in 2016 and has routinely hit the best-seller list over the last 5 years. He has enjoyed 16 years as a Chief Information and Innovation Officer at companies like Coffee & Bagel Brands, GMAC, Statera, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris, Genevieve, and Monique to our board,” said Paul Scharfenberger, CCEF’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their vast experience and commitment to sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and expand our impact.”

With the addition of these new board members, CCEF is well-positioned to advance its mission of improving access to clean energy through low-cost financing programs and products. CCEF’s clean energy financing solutions help customers reduce utility costs, improve housing and transportation affordability, and create opportunities for upward mobility, particularly in underrepresented and disadvantaged communities. The expertise and leadership of the board members will be instrumental in driving forward CCEF's vision of a just and equitable transition to a decarbonized economy across Colorado and beyond.

For more information about the CCEF and its programs, please visit their website at www.cocleanenergyfund.com.

About Colorado Clean Energy Fund:

Colorado Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) was born out of a three-year collaboration among the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Coalition for Green Capital (CGC). This collaboration aligned to create CCEF with a shared belief that a specialized, nonprofit intermediary was necessary to identify barriers to financing clean energy projects, bridge the gap between clean energy projects and traditional capital providers, and drive demand for these solutions by performing market engagement and development activities. Learn more at www.cocleanenergyfund.com and follow the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.