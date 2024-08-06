BioTwin Secures £337,000 Innovate UK Smart Grant to Propel BioStud Development
LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioTwin, a pioneering company dedicated to sustainable building innovations, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a £337,000 Smart Grant from Innovate UK. This significant funding will accelerate the development and commercialisation of BioTwin's groundbreaking low carbon wall stud, made primarily from hemp.
The Innovate UK Smart Grant, known for supporting UK-based SMEs with game-changing innovations, will enable BioTwin to advance its BioStud project, aiming to reduce the construction industry's carbon footprint. This grant will be complemented by additional investment from SFC Capital, ensuring robust financial support for BioTwin's mission to revolutionise the building materials sector.
BioTwin’s wall stud combines hemp fibre, hemp shiv and sheep’s wool, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional light gauge steel studs. By utilising this innovative blend, BioTwin aims to significantly reduce embodied carbon in construction projects, contributing to global efforts in combating climate change.
“We are honoured to receive this support from Innovate UK, which validates the potential of our BioStud technology to transform the construction industry,” said Kit Chong, CEO of BioTwin. “With the combined backing of Innovate UK and SFC Capital, we are well-positioned to bring our low carbon wall stud to market and drive meaningful environmental impact.”
“BioTwin’s recent momentum in product development and the securing of the Smart Grant convinced us to further invest in their innovative approach to sustainable building materials,” said Stephen Page, CEO of SFC Capital. “We are excited to support BioTwin on their journey and look forward to seeing the significant impact the BioStud will have on reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry.”
BioTwin is also excited to welcome Jane Goddard, Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of BRE, as a trusted advisor. Jane oversees BRE’s brand, communication, corporate and public affairs activities, increasing awareness and engagement. With her extensive expertise in business development, PR, and marketing, and her previous experience at the Energy Saving Trust, she brings a wealth of knowledge in housing, energy, and sustainability. Additionally, Jane is a trustee of the Built Environment Trust, an independent charity known for the Building Centre, a dynamic hub established in 1931 that brings together designers, product manufacturers, and the public in the heart of London.
"Joining BioTwin as a trusted advisor is an exciting opportunity to support a company at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the construction industry," said Jane Goddard, Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of BRE. "BioTwin's commitment to developing eco-friendly building materials aligns perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable solutions in construction. Their BioStud technology represents a significant leap forward in reducing embodied carbon, and I am thrilled to contribute my expertise to help propel this groundbreaking company to new heights."
About BioTwin:
BioTwin is a pioneering company with a vision to transform the construction industry with sustainable building materials. Its plant-based wall stud, crafted from hemp, is a game-changer in the field of eco-friendly construction materials. The company is dedicated to the net-zero goal and enhancing sustainability in construction through innovation and collaboration.
Kit Chong
BioTwin
+44 7966 611868
kit@biotwin.co.uk