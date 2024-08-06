Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges Nursing Home-LTC Employees Anywhere in the USA to Call About Whistleblower Rewards If in 2020 Their Workplace Ran Short Staffed-We Will Know If they Received a PPP Loan Via Fraud

"If you have a friend who worked at a nursing home or LTC facility in 2020-2021 and your friend complained about staffing levels-share this article with them and ask them to call us at 866-714-6466.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "In 2020 the US Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program to assist struggling small US businesses that were impacted by COVID. Included in these 'small business' loans that were forgivable were nursing homes, and long-term care facilities in every state. The owners of these nursing homes, and long-term care facilities received billions of dollars in these freebie loans and the only catch was they were supposed to spend at least 60% on staff-payroll-and sadly many to most did not.

"If you worked as a nursing home-long term care facility manager, RN. LPN-LVN, or CNA in 2020 and your facility ran extremely short staffed in 2020-with no increased staff-or extra pay for staff please call us at 866-714-6466. We have a database of all Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan recipients, and we will instantly know if your workplace received one of these loans.” https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize many of these Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans to nursing homes-long term care facilities were over a million dollars-and the whistleblower rewards for a staff member with proof of short staffing might be 10% of the loan amount. Some of their whistleblowers might receive over a million dollars in whistleblower rewards because they worked for a nursing home-long term care facility that had numerous locations that all received a COVID era PPP loan-and they did not spend a dime on payroll-or staff retention as they are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

The group says, "If you have a friend who worked at a nursing home or long-term care facility in 2020-2021 and your friend constantly complained about staffing levels please share this press release with them with the request they call us at 866-714-6466. As mentioned, we will know if their employer received one of these Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans. We believe Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud will produce more whistleblowers who will receive a significant reward than any other whistleblower initiative in US history. We hope to help thousands of whistleblowers with our free service." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Some Basic Rules for Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020-2021:

* 60% of the loan proceeds were required to be spent on payroll-staff.

* A company could not have more than 500 employees.

* The loan was supposed to be necessary.

As a background in the Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, "Nursing home staffing levels increased in only minimal ways after nursing facilities received hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP funds. Where did the rest of the PPP money go? How did facilities spend the bulk of the $10.5 billion that they received in PPP funds?" https://medicareadvocacy.org/paycheck-protection-program-a-massive-windfall-for-nursing-facilities/

The Corporate Whistleblower Center considers Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving nursing homes, long term care facilities and some healthcare companies to be some of the worst instances of misuse of taxpayer money in US history. The group wants RNs, nursing home-long-term care facility staff, or managers in any state to know that Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud is very, very easy to prove if their workplace received one loans and ran short-staffed as they are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. All calls are confidential. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com