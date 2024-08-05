Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Major Update in Deployment of Federal Broadband Dollars

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the approval of Volume II of Arizona’s application for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. This officially unlocks the $993 million dollars in funding, which will be utilized to connect every Arizonan to reliable internet services. The approval of the application comes after over a year of stakeholder engagement, public input, and statewide strategizing to ensure the funds are used equitably and efficiently.

“Broadband is the thread that connects all of us, and with this funding we are going to make sure our networks are accessible, reliable, and affordable for every Arizonan,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today’s announcement represents a critical next step that will lead to new jobs, stronger communities, and better quality of life. We are going to continue working day in and day out to ensure these funds help create a thriving Arizona for everyone.”

“Today’s announcement represents a historic milestone that’s been years in the making and follows countless hours of engaging with our local community partners,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Access to reliable, high-speed internet is closely connected with economic opportunity, especially in our rural communities. We’re grateful to Governor Hobbs for her leadership and all of our federal, state, and local partners for their continued collaboration.”

For more information about the process, and to view both Volume I and Volume II Proposals, please visit https://www.azcommerce.com/broadband/.

