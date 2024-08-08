Submit Release
Small Businesses Can Now Get Much Needed Expert Financial Guidance Without the Big Cost

Schedule your interim CFO, bookkeeping, or accounting clean up consultation with ease using Masten Solutions online booking system. Choose your preferred time and get expert financial advice tailored to your business needs.

Masten Solutions helps to alleviate the stress and get SMBs in financial control

SMBs: The backbone of the economy, now with CFO support. Interim CFO Services offer affordable financial expertise to help SMBs survive and thrive.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the backbone of the economy, but they often lack the resources of larger corporations, particularly when it comes to financial expertise. Today, Masten Solutions, a leading provider of Interim CFO Services, is changing the game by offering SMBs access to experienced and affordable interim CFOs.

“Many small businesses struggle to afford a full-time CFO, yet they desperately need strategic financial guidance to navigate growth, secure funding, and make informed decisions,” says Ina Masten, CEO at, Masten Solutions. “Our interim CFO program bridges this gap by providing access to top-tier financial professionals on a flexible, as-needed basis.”

The Masten Solutions interim CFO program offers SMBs a range of benefits:
• Cost-Effectiveness: Businesses only pay for the time and expertise they need, eliminating the high cost of a full-time CFO (Zip Recruiter, “CFO cost data”).
• Proven Expertise: Interim CFOs are seasoned financial professionals with a track record of success in helping businesses grow and achieve financial goals.
• Strategic Guidance: Interim CFOs provide critical financial analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and cash flow management, allowing business owners to focus on core operations.
• Funding Support: Interim CFOs can help businesses develop compelling financial presentations and strategies to secure funding from investors or lenders.
• Risk Management: Interim CFOs can assess and mitigate financial risks, helping businesses navigate complex financial situations (Medium, What happens to Startups without a competent CFO?)

“Masten Solutions understands the unique challenges faced by SMBs,” says Ina Masten. “Our interim CFO program is designed to be a valuable resource, empowering business owners to make confident financial decisions and achieve long-term success.”

About Masten Solutions:
Masten Solutions is a leading provider of interim financial services dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses achieve financial success. We offer a comprehensive suite of solutions, including accounting, bookkeeping, and now, access to experienced interim CFOs.

Contact:
Ina Masten, CEO. inam@mastensolutions.com, https://mastensolutions.com/

Ina Masten
Masten Solutions
+1 855-468-2236
inam@mastensolutions.com
