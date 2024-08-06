Mobile Insight Partners with HP to Transform In-Store Retail Experience with AI Technology

Mobile Insight logo.

Hosted on HP’s Advanced Hardware, Mobile Insight’s AI-Powered Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassadors Elevate In-Store Customer Engagement

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Insight, a leader in AI-infused retail solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with global technology leader HP, to redefine the traditional brick-and-mortar shopping experience. Deployed on HP's hardware in-store kiosks, Mobile Insight's cutting-edge Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA) solution can be found in select retailer locations nationwide. The collaboration with HP, renowned for its wide-ranging tech products across 170+ countries, demonstrates Mobile Insight’s leadership in AI-powered retail solutions.

By integrating Mobile Insight's retail software and HP's state-of-the-art retail hardware, customers can interact with a virtual ambassador, asking questions and experiencing a personalized shopping journey. The ambassador, fully customizable to each brand's persona, provides a highly engaging in-store experience. This seamless interaction increases sales and reinforces brand loyalty and consistency.

VIBA's comprehensive solution suite integrates AI with over 20 years of in-store brand ambassador expertise to modernize shopping experiences. It features a conversational AI avatar for sales engagement, seamless transition to live customer service, and intelligent buyer journey management. VIBA harnesses natural language processing and retail psychology to engage customers with personalized product content, tailoring experiences to individual needs.

"The partnership between Mobile Insight and HP is truly leveling up the in-store customer experience," said Brandon Macaulay, Director and Head of Strategic Partnership of Mobile Insight. "Customers can now walk up to any kiosk and ask it anything about products, projects, or even DIY advice. This collaboration brings our AI-driven retail solutions to life in an easy and interactive way. It's not just about providing information to customers – it's about offering personalized guidance that enhances their whole shopping journey."

Mobile Insight is initially rolling out a targeted pilot program in various retailers nationwide. The brands plan to expand the use of the technology, teaming up on staff training, marketing initiatives, and continuous optimization based on performance data and customer feedback.

VIBA AI debuted earlier this month and redefines in-store retail engagement with virtual brand ambassadors tailored to each brand's unique persona and goals. It seamlessly guides consumers' buying journey across all touchpoints, providing consistent, informed responses aligned with specific brand objectives. The system can be deployed across in-store kiosks, QR codes, and/or interactive displays, merging cutting-edge technology with physical retail environments to create immersive, efficient shopping experiences.

For more information about Mobile Insight and VIBA, visit www.mobileinsight.com.

About Mobile Insight:

Mobile Insight, a frontrunner in AI-infused retail solutions, has been reshaping the brick-and-mortar shopping landscape since 2006. Their flagship product, VIBA, acts as a virtual brand ambassador, utilizing advanced AI and buyer journey management to craft personalized customer interactions. VIBA seamlessly merges human engagement with AI-driven product recommendations and support, empowering brands and retailers to enhance consumer engagement and sales. Committed to innovation and excellence, Mobile Insight is revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail. Visit www.mobileinsight.com to discover more.