Retail Technology Company Mobile Insight Launches VIBA AI

The new Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA) product is set to transform passive in-store retail experiences and supercharge brick-and-mortar sales.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES , July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mobile Insight, a leader in AI-infused retail solutions, launched VIBA AI, its newest Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA) product. VIBA AI is an AI-first conversational sales platform that seamlessly blends human-like AI with live representatives to create the ultimate brand ambassador experience in brick-and-mortar retail. Retailers and merchandisers can deploy VIBA AI via tablets, kiosks, or QR codes to deliver intelligent and personalized sales interactions that, powered by Generative AI By Google, are rich with data and employ effective sales strategies.

VIBA AI completely redefines in-store retail engagement with the world’s first virtual brand ambassadors. Trained by retail psychology experts and AI specialists, VIBA AI lets customers "ask me anything" and is tailored to each brand's unique persona and goals. It seamlessly guides consumers' buying journey across all touchpoints, providing consistent, informed responses aligned with specific brand objectives.

VIBA AI tackles critical industry challenges by elevating passive in-store experiences, alleviating staffing issues by making skilled and knowledgeable employees available across multiple locations, meeting increasing shopper expectations for swift service, and ultimately fostering sales growth.

"Mobile Insight has been at the forefront of brick-and-mortar customer engagement technology for nearly 20 years. In 2018 we led the industry with the release of our conversational AI sales assistance products. Today, it's a race for the best integration of generative AI, and what sets VIBA AI apart from the rest is our deep knowledge of retail operations and the human element. We call it ‘AI-first sales–with a human touch," said Ryan Volberg, President of Mobile Insight. "We look forward to showcasing the power of its technology for the first time at RetailNOW.”

The launch coincides with Mobile Insight exhibiting at RSPA RetailNOW in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 28 to 30 at the Paris Hotel. At booth #105, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with VIBA AI and discover how the new tech can support the in-store buying journey. Including:

-Effortless Consumer Engagement - Integrates across all touchpoints, delivering consistent, personalized experiences throughout the buying journey.

-Increased Conversions - Provides tailored recommendations and seamless handoffs to live reps, turning browsers into buyers.

-Boost Sales & Loyalty - Offers 24/7 personalized interactions, combining AI with human insight to build consumer confidence in purchasing and ultimate brand loyalty.

VIBA was first introduced in 2018 as a field services enablement platform for the Walmart Wireless Program. By 2021, VIBA expanded to Walmart and Sam’s Club, offering structured buyer journeys, detailed product information, and personalized recommendations in wireless, technology, and home appliance categories.

Mobile Insight has been offering retail execution and shopper engagement solutions since 2006. Initially, The Revenue Optimization Companies (TROC) technology division, Mobile Insight leveraged TROC’s extensive experience in providing third-party retail labor solutions to Fortune 500 brands. Over the past 20+ years, TROC recognized the opportunity to enhance its capabilities with technology, leading to the creation of Mobile Insight.

For more information about Mobile Insight and VIBA AI, visit www.mobileinsight.com.

About Mobile Insight:

Mobile Insight, a frontrunner in AI-infused retail solutions, has been reshaping the brick-and-mortar shopping landscape since 2006. Their flagship product, VIBA, acts as a virtual brand ambassador, utilizing advanced AI and buyer journey management to craft personalized customer interactions. VIBA seamlessly merges human engagement with AI-driven product recommendations and support, empowering brands and retailers to enhance consumer engagement and sales. Committed to innovation and excellence, Mobile Insight is revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail. Visit www.mobileinsight.com to

discover more.