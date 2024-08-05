Submit a Nomination for the Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards Program through Sept. 4

(24/P032) TRENTON –The Murphy Administration is calling on New Jerseyans to submit a nomination for the state’s premier environmental awards program, the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards, which recognizes environmental projects and accomplishments to protect the state’s air, land, water and natural resources.

Those interested may nominate themselves, their employer, or another company, individual, institution, or organization they believe is worthy of recognition. View the eligibility requirements and submit a nomination online by Sept. 4. Only one application per nominee will be accepted.



“Help us shine a light on those showing exemplary leadership in addressing vital environmental matters - from taking on climate change to advancing sustainability to protecting wildlife habitat,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “Through these awards, we hope to inspire residents across the state to get involved and help protect the environment we share.”

Award nominations will be accepted in nine categories: Climate; Clean Air; Watershed Management and Water Resources; Healthy Ecosystems and Habitats; Healthy Communities; Sustainability; Environmental Justice; Environmental Educator; and James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader.

The James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader award will be the only award category open exclusively to New Jersey residents who are less than 24 years old. Students are encouraged to apply, and teachers may nominate any student who has shown exceptional leadership with environmental issues.

Applications will be evaluated using the following criteria:

addressing the needs of New Jersey

leadership and innovation

education, outreach and impact on the community

environmental justice

The DEP, New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, and the New Jersey Corporation for Advanced Technology sponsor the awards program which has recognized over 200 winners since its launch in 2000. Winners are notified in late fall and honored at an awards ceremony in December.

Visit the DEP’s Awards Overview webpage to learn more about each category, and eligibility and application requirements.

Submit questions about the awards program.