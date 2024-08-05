ICYMI: It's been a hot rebate summer

Thanks to funding approved by legislators, Washingtonians have two new rebate programs available to assist with electricity bills and to buy or lease an electric vehicle.

Utility rebates are beginning to appear on 675,000 electricity bills

Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced the Washington Families Clean Energy Credits grant program. This program provides a $200 energy bill credit to eligible electricity customers across Washington and is funded by the state’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA). More than 675,000 low- to moderate-income electric utility customers throughout Washington state, or approximately 20% of all residential customers, are eligible for this program.

Utilities across the state will distribute a one-time $200 bill credit directly into eligible customer accounts by September 15, 2024. Credits will be applied automatically to certain customer accounts, and other customers will need to apply. Each utility may have slightly different criteria and processes. Customers can go to https://wacleanenergycredits.com and see if they qualify for the $200 credit.

Washington launches EV Instant Rebate Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce also launched its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Instant Rebate Program last week. The program will provide up to $9,000 off a new EV lease for low-income drivers at point-of-sale, bringing lease payments under $200 a month on several popular electric models at current pricing – well below the average gas-powered car payment of more than $700 per month.

Washington is the first state to prioritize low-cost leases as part of an EV incentive program. Under the new program, Washington residents earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level – $45,180 annually for a single person, or $93,600 for family of four – are eligible to receive $9,000 for a new EV lease of three years or more, or $5,000 for new EV purchases or two-year leases. Used EVs are also eligible for a $2,500 rebate on both purchases and leases.

Additional state and federal rebate and incentive programs can be found at climate.wa.gov

There are multiple state and federal programs available to help families and businesses reduce energy costs and switch from fossil fuel vehicles. In addition to the new rebates listed above, options range from free transit and ferries for youth under 18 to ENERGY STAR rebates for energy efficient appliances and upgrades. Information is on the Washington Climate Action incentive and rebate page. Many utilities also offer rebate programs for upgrades such as heat pumps that can efficiently cool and heat homes and offices.