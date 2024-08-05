S. 1760, Apex Project, Nevada Land Transfer and Authorization Act Amendments Act

S. 1760 would authorize the Department of the Interior to grant utility and transportation rights-of-way on land within the Apex industrial site to the city of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Apex Industrial Park Owners Association. The bill also would allow the agency to sell, at fair market value, mineral materials from activities within that site. The mineral sales, a portion of which are shared with the state of Nevada, and rights-of-way would be subject to valid existing rights.

Any receipts generated from the rights-of-way and mineral sales would be recorded in the federal budget as offsetting receipts, that is, as reductions in direct spending. Those receipts are available to be spent without further appropriation. Based on information from the agency, CBO estimates that any collections from the fees and associated spending would have a net negligible effect on direct spending over the 2024-2034 period.