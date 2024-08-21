Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference Features Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge.

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge: The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines the most recent technologies and know-how from sludge dewatering.

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

Flottweg will demonstrate its expertise about dewatering and thickening centrifuges at the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference on August 27-30, 2024 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, MD.

Thanks to decades of experience and consistent further development, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge. This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

“In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m³/h. Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge—the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

The Chesapeake Water Environment Association (CWEA), the Chesapeake Section American Water Works Association (CSAWWA), and the Water & Waste Operators Association of MD, DE, and DC (WWOA) are pleased to once again host a combined Annual Conference and Exhibition at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland from August 27 – August 30, 2024. The 2024 Technical Program will include more than 120 presentations in five concurrent technical sessions including two one-hour engineering ethics courses. In addition to the technical presentations, Pre-Conference Workshops on Water Infrastructure Financing, Cybersecurity, and Demystifying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – Tools for the Future will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, offering three to four hours of operator continuing education in MD and DE.

