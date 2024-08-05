Application Now Open for Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Human Services, and the Agency of Education announced today that Vermont’s Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (SEBT) program online application is now available for families to apply at summerebt.vermont.gov. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s SEBT program helps feed eligible school-aged children during the summer vacation months by providing a $120 per child benefit to purchase groceries.

“At a time where families are feeling the impact of rising costs, I’m appreciative of the collaborative work done to make sure kids and families can benefit from it this summer,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This federal program has already benefitted thousands of kids, and I’m pleased we can expand that to more students with this new application process.”

Vermont has already issued $4.3 million in SEBT benefits to nearly 36,000 school-aged children in over 21,000 households since mid-July. These families were identified as eligible benefit recipients because they already receive Medicaid with a qualifying income, 3SquaresVT, or ReachUp benefits. Households were notified of their eligibility in early July and all benefits were available on their EBT cards by July 31.

“The SEBT program ensures children receive the nutrition they need during the summer,” said Interim Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders. “With both Summer EBT and existing summer meals programs, Vermont families have the tools they need to keep students healthy over the summer and to set students up for a successful start to the school year.”

“By using this new application process to expand SEBT, we can take an important step to help ensure our children are food secure this summer”, said Secretary Jenney Samuelson. "Assuring access to these benefits for all eligible families demonstrates our commitment to helping Vermont's kids thrive and be healthy."

Applications will be reviewed and approved on a rolling basis for the SEBT program and must be submitted by Wednesday, September 4. If a child is found eligible, a notice will be mailed to the household and funds will be added to their existing EBT card. Families who do not have an active EBT card will be mailed one with instructions on how to use it. Families should keep the EBT cards for reuse each summer for children who are eligible. The EBT card can be used at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and online where EBT is accepted.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria and a link to the online application, visit summerebt.vermont.gov.

###