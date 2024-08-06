Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Showcased at IWEA Event

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge.

Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge.

"In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content.” ”
— Michael Stone, Flottweg

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge: The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines the most recent technologies and know-how from sludge dewatering.

Flottweg will demonstrate its expertise about dewatering and thickening centrifuges at the Indiana Water Environment Association (IWEA) Annual Conference on August 13-15, 2024 at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

Thanks to decades of experience and consistent further development, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge. This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

"In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m³/h. Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge—the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

The Indiana Water Environment Association is dedicated to preserving and protecting Indiana’s waterways through educating its members and the citizens of Indiana about the importance of water environment.

About

With over 40 years of experience in the US markets, Flottweg offers high performance industrial centrifuges, belt presses, and complete custom-designed processing systems for all types of liquid-solid and liquid-liquid-solid separation applications. Flottweg uses more than 60 years of decanter and disc stack centrifuge technology knowledge to custom engineer separation solutions for our US customers in industries such as: Edible Fats and Oils Biofuels Beverages Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Municipalities Mining And many more.

Flottweg

