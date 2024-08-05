DFPI Awards $4 Million to Community-Based Organizations for Financial Education and Empowerment Programs

Download this press release (PDF)

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) today announced it has awarded $4 million in CalMoneySmart grants for the 2024-2026 grant cycle. This year’s slate of 15 nonprofit organizations expands the program’s geographic coverage to include the North State and Central Coast regions of the state.

“The CalMoneySmart program can play a key role in advancing financial wellbeing of underserved communities across California. It provides individuals with the vital tools to achieve financial stability and to begin building wealth for generations to come,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “We congratulate these 15 community-based organizations that are delivering essential financial skills, knowledge, and confidence to help Californians successfully navigate our complex financial world.”

The CalMoneySmart program, established in 2019 when Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 455 (Bradford), supports community-based organizations in providing free financial education and empowerment programs to the most vulnerable unbanked and underbanked consumers. Encompassing web- and classroom-based content, individualized coaching, and innovative financial products, these community programs aim to support participants’ long-term financial stability and independence. In the first three years of the program, more than 46,000 participants were served by 36 grantee organizations.

“We are excited to expand access to much-needed financial resources and educational tools to the North State and Central Coast regions of California through the CalMoneySmart program,” said DFPI Commissioner Clothilde V. Hewlett. “The knowledge and guidance our grantees provide support unbanked and underbanked Californians in imagining and reaching their financial goals. The DFPI is honored to partner with this diverse group of organizations to expand economic security and economic mobility in our state.”

Beginning in 2024, eligible organizations were able to apply for two consecutive years of funding. This change, combined with wide promotion through social media, state legislative offices, and other stakeholders, resulted in the Department receiving 189 applications, nearly double the number of applications from the prior fiscal year. Each grant proposal was evaluated for eligibility and program effectiveness, resulting in the awarding of $4 million in grant funding over two years to 15 nonprofit organizations.

2024-26 CalMoneySmart Grantees:

The CalMoneySmart Program was created with funding from the Financial Empowerment Fund, established by Senate Bill 455, setting the DFPI to administer an application process and have its commissioner award grants to specified nonprofits for financial education and empowerment programs and services to unbanked and underbanked populations in California. The total amount that can be awarded each fiscal year is $2,000,000 with a maximum of $200,000 per grantee.

Additional information about the CalMoneySmart grant program can be found at dfpi.ca.gov/calmoneysmart.

