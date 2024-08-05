Texas Game Wardens Add Second Helicopter to Aviation Unit

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has added a new helicopter to its fleet of law enforcement aircraft. The 2023 Airbus H125 helicopter will allow the Texas Game Warden Aviation Unit to expand their statewide response capacity for natural disasters, search and rescue incidents, air patrols and more.

“Adding a second helicopter with updated technology, Texas Game Wardens will be able to better serve the people of Texas by responding to natural disaster events and helping game wardens enhance their conservation law enforcement capabilities,” said Brandon Rose, Texas Game Warden chief pilot.

The aircraft is outfitted with the latest law enforcement technology and emergency response equipment, including a rescue hoist, thermal imager, searchlight, public address system, satellite communication, night vision and firefighting equipment. The new aircraft, which cost approximately $6.5 million, was made possible through legislative appropriation during the 87th Texas legislative session.

Based out of Austin, helicopter crews consist of a game warden pilot and a tactical flight officer. Both helicopters in the fleet have the capacity to carry additional game wardens and personnel, including K9 teams, during remote search and rescue missions and natural disaster response. The helicopters are also utilized for a variety of aerial surveillance operations such as showing wardens areas of their county not easily accessible by roads, finding hunters in remote areas and helping patrol for poachers.

“Since the new helicopter went into service in May, we have already assisted wardens and other agencies across the state in a variety of ways and have enjoyed the increased footprint two helicopters have provided us,” said Rose. “We’ve helped search for an evading felon in Bastrop County, assisted with a theft case search in Jim Wells County, performed aerial patrols as part of Operation Lone Star, searched for drowning victims across the state, helped with riverbed violations, conducted water safety patrols, as well as numerous training exercises and survey flights.”

TPWD has been utilizing aviation assets since 1930. The current unit now consists of two Airbus H125 helicopters and five pilots. Two new Cessna fixed-wing aircraft will be added to the fleet in 2025. Additionally, a team of game warden unmanned aircraft operators are stationed throughout the state to help further protect the natural and cultural resources of Texas.