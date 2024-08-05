People in British Columbia honoured for dedication to service

CANADA, August 5 - Eighteen people in British Columbia are being honoured with the Province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for their extraordinary contributions to their communities.

“These 18 people have made a profound impact on their communities and a positive difference in the lives of so many,” said Premier David Eby. “By sharing their time, energy and talents, they are making B.C. a better place. Their selfless generosity is a model for us all and I thank them for it.”

The Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates individuals who have acted in a particularly generous, kind or selfless manner for the betterment of their communities without expectation of reward. It was established by the Government of B.C. in 2015.

“The incredible kindness and service of people like this year’s medal recipients make B.C. communities such thriving and welcoming places,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and chair of the Medal of Good Citizenship selection committee. “I am incredibly grateful for the dedication and passion of these extraordinary individuals. They exemplify the true spirit of community service, touching the hearts of all they meet.”

The 2024 Medal of Good Citizenship recipients are:

Louise Allen, East Vancouver, for championing affordable housing

Helen Campbell and Bill Erving, Saanich, for transforming lives through agriculture

Janice Dallaire, Invermere, for pioneering fire rescue

Mary Daniel, Port Moody, for inclusion and empowerment advocacy

Dale Douglas and Murray Stewart, Victoria, for driving success of children’s charities

Rabiah Dhaliwal, Surrey, for promoting community empowerment and mental-health equity

Donna Furneaux, Qualicum Beach, for a lifelong commitment to resilience and community service

Steve Hamilton, Prince George, for conservation and community stewardship advocacy

Matthew Heneghan, Falkland, for mental-health advocacy and dedication to veterans

Jim Kojima, C.M., Richmond, for a lifetime of dedication to martial arts and community service

Christopher Lee, Vancouver, for inspiring youth to volunteer

Reihaneh Mirjani, Coquitlam, for addressing food insecurity

Margaret Mubanda, Surrey, for working toward the elimination of poverty and social exclusion in the Lower Mainland

Lawrence Napier, Mackenzie, for promoting volunteerism and community spirit

Thelma Rodriguez, Pitt Meadows, for migrant farm-worker support and advocacy in the Fraser Valley

Carla Stephenson, Ymir, for championing arts and community engagement in the Kootenays

Medal presentation ceremonies will be held in the province in August 2024 and early September 2024.

Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year-round. Any current or former long-term resident of B.C. is eligible to be nominated. Youth and posthumous nominations are welcome.

Learn More:

To read the biographies of the 2024 Medal of Good Citizenship recipients, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship/latest-recipients

For more information about the Medal of Good Citizenship, including how to nominate someone, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship