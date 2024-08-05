35 years of excellence: 12 outstanding individuals honoured

CANADA, August 5 - Twelve individuals who exemplify excellence have been appointed to the Order of British Columbia in this special anniversary year.

Created in 1989, the province’s highest honour celebrates people who have distinguished themselves and excelled in their field of endeavour bringing great prestige to the province and beyond.

A special investiture ceremony for invited guests to celebrate the 35th anniversary will be held at Government House in Victoria on Sept. 4, 2024, bringing the total membership to 515.

Appointed to the Order of British Columbia are:

John Anderson, West Vancouver, for transforming global farming with sustainable practices and championing community causes

Brenda Crabtree (Xyolholemo:t), Vancouver, for being an enduring champion for Indigenous artists and developing groundbreaking Indigenous art programs

Karimah Es Sabar, West Vancouver, for being a pioneering force in B.C.’s health care and life sciences sectors

qiyəplenəxʷ Howard Grant, Vancouver, for bridging cultures and advancing Indigenous rights with over 26 years of leadership and dedication

Lily Lee, West Vancouver, for her contributions in education, health care and housing

Don Mattrick, Victoria, for transforming B.C.’s tech landscape from a basement startup to global leadership

William P.J. McCarthy, Burnaby, for his historic and transformative support of health care and community as one of B.C.’s most impactful philanthropists

Colin James Munn, North Vancouver, for shaping Canadian music with his guitar mastery, electrifying performances and unwavering dedication to his community

Imant Raminsh, C.M., Coldstream, for enriching B.C.’s cultural life with his profound contributions as a composer, conductor, teacher and mentor

Elana Rosenfeld, Invermere, for her business acumen leading Canada’s largest organic coffee company, unwavering commitment to sustainability and championing of conservation efforts

Gary Segal, C.M., Vancouver, for his philanthropic contributions to health care, transforming lives across borders and cultures

Catherine Ulrich, Prince George, for her legacy of leadership and innovation in Northern Health care.

Quotes:

Janet Austin, B.C. Lieutenant Governor and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia –

“This year’s recipients are impressive, not simply because of their outstanding contributions to their communities but also because of the diversity of their achievements. The recipients have made advances in sustainability, reconciliation, health care, technology, arts and business. I am amazed by their dedication and innovation, and I look forward to celebrating their installation into the Order at Government House.”

Premier David Eby –

“On behalf of the people of British Columbia, congratulations to those being appointed to the Order of B.C. for 2024. You’ve made it your life’s work – through your leadership, art and generosity – to make life better for British Columbians. You represent the best of the best in our province and serve as an example to us all. Thanks for all that you’ve done and all that you will go on to do.”

Learn More:

To read the biographies of the 2024 Order of B.C. recipients, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/order-of-bc/members

For more information about the Order of B.C., including how to nominate someone, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/order-of-bc