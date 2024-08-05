In The News: UW Medicine's 2024 Stethoscope Ceremony in Spokane

UW Medicine in Spokane celebrated the start of the school year with a stethoscope ceremony for 60 new medical students. The class will spend the next four years learning from and caring for patients in various local communities.

Alumni presented stethoscopes to the class to symbolize the students' journey into medicine and emphasize their future roles and commitment to the medical field. The UW-GU Health Partnership aims to provide broad clinical experiences to students across the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho regions.