Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,717 in the last 365 days.

In The News: UW Medicine's 2024 Stethoscope Ceremony in Spokane

UW Medicine in Spokane celebrated the start of the school year with a stethoscope ceremony for 60 new medical students. The class will spend the next four years learning from and caring for patients in various local communities.

Alumni presented stethoscopes to the class to symbolize the students' journey into medicine and emphasize their future roles and commitment to the medical field. The UW-GU Health Partnership aims to provide broad clinical experiences to students across the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho regions. 

 

You just read:

In The News: UW Medicine's 2024 Stethoscope Ceremony in Spokane

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more