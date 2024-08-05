Submit Release
Peirano Estate Winery Celebrates Double Gold and 93 Points at Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition

LODI, CA, US, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is thrilled to announce that its 2022 Winemaker's Selection Red Blend has been awarded Double Gold and an impressive 93 points at the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition.

This recognition underscores Peirano Estate Winery's commitment to excellence and innovation in winemaking. The 2022 Winemaker's Selection Red Blend, a masterful combination of varietals, showcases the exceptional quality and unique terroir of our Lodi vineyards.

"We are honored to receive a Double Gold from the prestigious Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition," said Lance Randolph, owner and winemaker at Peirano Estate Winery. "We take great pride in crafting wines that reflect our passion for winemaking and the rich heritage of our estate."

The Double Gold award and 93-point rating are significant achievements, highlighting the 2022 Winemaker's Selection Red Blend as a standout in a competitive field. The wine is characterized by its rich, complex flavors, balanced acidity, and smooth finish, making it a favorite among both judges and wine enthusiasts.

Peirano Estate Winery has a long-standing tradition of producing premium wines with a commitment to sustainable farming practices and meticulous attention to detail. Our wines are crafted from estate-grown grapes, ensuring the highest quality from vine to bottle.

The 2022 Winemaker's Selection Red Blend is now available for purchase at our tasting room and online. We invite wine lovers to experience this award-winning wine and join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement.

For more information about Peirano Estate Winery and our award-winning wines, please visit our website at http://www.peirano.com or contact us at (209) 503-3079.

