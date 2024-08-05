Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,716 in the last 365 days.

At the Paris Olympics, the food waste revolution must stay on the podium

Our first contact with the world. What we inhale 12 times a minute. It keeps us alive or poisons us.

99% of us breathe polluted air. We can't take it anymore.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk of our time. It also exacerbates climate change, causes economic losses, and reduces agricultural productivity.

It knows no borders – everyone has a responsibility to protect our atmosphere and ensure healthy air for all. By collaborating across borders, sectors, and silos, we can reduce air pollution through collective investments of time, resources and efforts.

This International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, we call upon everyone—from governments and corporations to civil society and individuals—to Invest in #CleanAirNow. 

By tackling air pollution proactively, we can achieve transformative change and secure healthy air for all.

You just read:

At the Paris Olympics, the food waste revolution must stay on the podium

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more