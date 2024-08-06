Smoothstack adds experienced leaders to federal practice. Joanne Sullivan & Karen Base

Smoothstack, a leader in the Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) industry focused on building sustainable careers in the IT sector, hires two executives as industry grows

MCLEAN, VA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, the leading Hire-Train-Deploy solution for major enterprises, today announced two key hires, Joanne Sullivan and Karen Base, who will both join Smoothstack’s federal practice. The hires will allow Smoothstack to continue supporting the 45+ federal agencies that trust Smoothstack to provide skilled IT talent at scale.

These hires will help accelerate the growth of Smoothstack’s Federal Business, supporting the expanding suite of client offerings and the launch of new initiatives. Smoothstack will introduce new infrastructure for its capture and proposal programs and establish Centers of Excellence and Innovation Hubs to support major offerings in cyber operations, artificial intelligence, data engineering and analytics, digital transformation, and modern application development.

“Both Joanne and Karen bring decades of experience to these roles and will help Smoothstack accelerate the adoption of its HTD model and new technology solution offerings within the public sector and close the technology skills gap delaying mission-critical digital initiatives,” said John Akkara, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Smoothstack. “Smoothstack’s proven HTD model has delivered significant results in the private sector, training thousands of individuals and placing them in high-paying and high-skilled jobs. Our Federal Practice will ensure that the public sector sees the transformative power of the HTD model as well.”

Sullivan joins Smoothstack as senior vice president, capture & proposals. A growth-focused senior executive with over 25 years of consulting experience, she has proven expertise in developing new business, capture/proposal leadership, P&L management with values over $150M and over 300 FTE. Prior to joining Smoothstack, Sullivan worked with several prominent Federal System Integrators such as CACI, ASRC, Booz Allen, CSC, CSRA, and GDIT.

Base joins Smoothstack as senior vice president, client solutions. She is a technology solutions executive with over 25 years of experience in building capability offerings, growing capability teams, including standing up major quality programs such as CMMI and ISO certified organizations. She held previous roles at Capgemini Government Solutions and Booz Allen Hamilton as well as leading her own successful consulting business, serving important clients such as Samsung, Capgemini, Sprint, Booz Allen, NIH, The College Board, and Fannie Mae.

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients’ unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.