Minnesota Farmers’ Markets Eligible for MDA Cost-Share

Minnesota farmer’s markets participating in food assistance programs are eligible to apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) new Senior Farmers’ Market Cost-Share and Food Assistance Cost-Share programs.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Cost-Share Program is open to Minnesota markets that are authorized to participate in the federal Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) in 2024. It reimburses expenses related to helping increase SFMNP benefit redemption, including technology upgrades and transportation costs for bringing senior participants to the farmers’ market.

A total of $50,000 is available for Senior Farmers’ Market Cost-Share Program reimbursements, capped at $1,000 per market association. Funding is provided through a USDA SFMNP American Rescue Plan Act Grant.

The Food Assistance Cost-Share Program offers reimbursement for expenses directly related to operating food assistance programs such as Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, staff time and volunteer stipends, program specific signage, printing of program tokens or other program materials, and storage.

One-time funding of $200,000 is available for the Food Assistance Cost-Share Program reimbursements, capped at $1,500 per market association.

Markets can apply to reimburse eligible costs incurred between July 1, 2024, and June 1, 2025. The MDA will review and fund eligible requests on a first-come, first-served basis until the application deadline of June 1, 2025, or until all funds are dispersed, whichever comes first.

For full details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the MDA’s Farmers’ Market Cost-Share programs webpage.

