Minister Dean Macpherson conducts oversight visit to Umngeni-Uthukela Water in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 Aug

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 06 August 2024, conduct an oversight visit to uMngeni-Uthukela Water’s Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal. The project is supported by Infrastructure South Africa and has been gazetted as Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) 19.

The uMkhomazi Water Scheme Project, worth more than R20 billion, will meet the water supply needs for approximately 50,000 households on the South Coast within the eThekwini and Ugu District Municipalities.

The project includes the construction of a new dam with a wall height within the uMkhomazi River. The associated infrastructure will also include a 32km raw water conveyance tunnel and a 5km pipeline to the uMlaza River.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows: 
Date: 6 August 2024 
Meet up point: Umgababa Shell Ultra City
Time: 08h30
Please provide own transport

Event Address: uMngeni-uThukela Water’s Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme 
Time: 10:00

Media Enquiries 
James de Villiers: DPWI Minister MLO 
Cell: 082 766 0276

Siyabonga Maphumulo: Umngeni-uThukela Water
Cell: 082 303 4243
 

