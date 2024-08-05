Submit Release
Student Financial Aid Scheme briefs media on governance, management and administration at NSFAS, 6 Aug

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator, Mr Freeman Nomvalo, will address a media briefing on developments in the implementation of his mandate as the NSFAS Administrator.

Mr Nomvalo was appointed as the Administrator, on Friday, 12th April 2024 and addressed his first media briefing on the 27th May 2024, on matters relating to administrative reform at NSFAS.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing in which Mr Nomvalo will provide an update on issues of governance, management, and administration of the scheme.

The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 6 August 202
Time: 15h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Media Participation:  Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) social media channels on the links below.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nsfas.org.za
Twitter: https://twitter.com/myNSFAS
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@mynationalstudentfinancial1041

Enquiries and RSVP: 
Ms. Maduvha Maseda 
Cell: 071 134 6357 
E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

