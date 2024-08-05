Celebrate National Oyster Week August 5- 11

August 5, 2024

A Seafood lover’s holiday, with deals, discounts and more

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 5, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program, in partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), has announced National Oyster Week will run from August 5-11. Seafood lovers can rejoice and get involved during this delicious week by frequenting their favorite shell-recycling restaurants throughout the region in support of its mission to restore the Chesapeake Bay and its native oyster populations.

“The Maryland Department of Agriculture is proud to support National Oyster Week, in partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “While it may be a delicious week, it’s also a vital week to show support for farmed oysters and the restaurant industry, and to ensure there are enough shells to replant back into the Bay.”

L to R: Patrick Hudson, Co-Owner True Chesapeake, Sec. Atticks, Paul Schurick, Oyster Recovery Partnership

ORP relies on Shell Recycling Alliance member restaurants to provide shells critical for Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration efforts. Eating and recycling oyster shells leads to more oysters returned to the Bay, home of many delicious species. Patrons can show appreciation to Bay-friendly businesses by dining at shell recycling restaurants all throughout National Oyster Weekend.

“This year, we are extending the celebration of all things oyster with a nearly weeklong celebration in hopes it promotes the importance of oyster shell recycling, and encourages the community to indulge in some of the best seafood in our country,” said Paul Schurick, Director of ORP partnerships. “By dining in one of the restaurants, attending an event or preparing your own oysters at home, you are supporting the Shell Recycling Alliance and you’re helping to restore the Chesapeake Bay, one shuck at a time.”

Founded in 1994, Oyster Recovery Partnership is an Annapolis-based, nonprofit. Through the support of major partners, ORP has planted 11.5 billion oysters on 3,000 acres of reef. They are also the home to the Shell Recycling Alliance, the nation’s largest shell recycling network, annually recycling more than 30,000 bushels of oyster shells from a network of 200 restaurants and 70 public drop sites in the Mid-Atlantic.

More than 50 local Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. restaurants will be participating. Patrons are encouraged to visit the National Oyster Week webpage to see all participating businesses and the promotions they will be offering. In addition, there will be several, “Shuck Like a Pro” events that are being planned for the week.

For more information about National Oyster Week, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Seafood Marketing Matthew Scales at matthew.scales1@maryland.gov.

