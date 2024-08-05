PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CARLOS YULO'S GOLD MEDAL I join the Filipino people in congratulating Carlos Yulo for clinching an Olympic gold in the floor exercises in gymnastics. This historic win brings a special moment of pride for our country and proves that the Olympic gold is no longer elusive for Filipino athletes. He has inspired countless Filipinos with his exceptional performance. Our task as a nation is to ensure that future generations of athletes have all the support they need to succeed the world stage. This is why we created the National Academy of Sports (NAS), where promising young athletes will be honed to achieve their full potential. Ang buong bansa ay nagbubunyi at ipinagmamalaki ka! Mabuhay ka, Caloy!