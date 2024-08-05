Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,399 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on Carlos Yulo's gold medal

PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release
August 5, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CARLOS YULO'S GOLD MEDAL

I join the Filipino people in congratulating Carlos Yulo for clinching an Olympic gold in the floor exercises in gymnastics. This historic win brings a special moment of pride for our country and proves that the Olympic gold is no longer elusive for Filipino athletes. He has inspired countless Filipinos with his exceptional performance.

Our task as a nation is to ensure that future generations of athletes have all the support they need to succeed the world stage. This is why we created the National Academy of Sports (NAS), where promising young athletes will be honed to achieve their full potential.

Ang buong bansa ay nagbubunyi at ipinagmamalaki ka! Mabuhay ka, Caloy!

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on Carlos Yulo's gold medal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more