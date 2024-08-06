Kendall Tucker Promoted to CFO at Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures CFO Kendall Tucker

Ex-Goldman Sachs and KPMG Executive Promoted One Year After Hiring

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking venture capital firm Boyd Street Ventures (BSV) announced today that Kendall Tucker has been promoted from VP of Finance to Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Tucker joined BSV one year ago from Goldman Sachs, where she served as Vice President in the Controllers Division. Prior to that, she served as Financial Manager at business advisory firm Riveron, Fund Controller and Manager at Standish Management, and Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

"Kendall has been an outstanding addition to our leadership team from the moment she walked in the door," said James Spann, Founder & General Partner of Boyd Street Ventures. "Her expertise, leadership and team play are having a significant impact on our firm and our portfolio as we pursue our $50 million fundraise target for Fund I, particularly as we explore follow-on investments in companies that may be experiencing exits in the relatively near future."

Ms. Tucker holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma and an M.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas.

About Boyd Street Ventures

One of the country’s few Black-owned venture capital firms, Boyd Street Ventures was created in 2021 to generate above-average returns for investors while helping drive jobs and economic growth for Oklahoma by funding and guiding innovative businesses based in the state and elsewhere. Anchor investors in BSV's Fund I include the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science & Technology, the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation, Bank of America, the Cleveland County Coalition, and Gateway Bank. To date, BSV has invested in 16 companies, 10 of which are in the Life Sciences and HealthTech sectors, and made 14 follow-on investments in those companies. Fund I closes on December 31, 2024, with funds due no later than March 31, 2025.