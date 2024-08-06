OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money CEO Sabeer Announced Check Mailing with Tracking from Credit Card Feature

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money has announced a major update to its check mailing services. Customers can now send checks funded by their credit card or wallet with tracking capabilities for a secure transaction experience. The platform offers trackable check mailing via USPS Priority and FedEx Standard Overnight, ensuring fast delivery. Users can send checks online, choose delivery options, and track their checks until arrival.

OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, provides 24/7 customer service and customizable costs. Businesses can choose from various mailing options to fit their budget, with prices ranging from $1.25 for First Class Check Mailing to $34.99 for Express Mail USPS. This service ensures affordable and timely delivery in the USA and Canada.

"We are constantly seeking ways to enhance our services and provide greater convenience to our customers," said Sabeer. "This new feature not only simplifies the check mailing process but also adds a layer of security and reliability that our users can depend on."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, simplifies business finance with its all-in-one solution. It streamlines payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. Integrating with over 22,000 banks, users can manage multiple accounts, choose check formats, and conduct transactions. The platform offers various payment options, including ACH, checks, wires, payment links, international payments, credit cards, and debit cards, for a customized payment experience.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, serves over one million users and has processed over $78.5 billion in transactions. Its global growth is fueled by innovation and service improvements. The user-friendly platform handles various financial needs and is accessible via an app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.