Minister Maropene Ramokgopa visits Tsantsabane Local Municipality following train and truck level crossing collision, 5 Aug

The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, has learnt with sadness of the collision between a train and a private truck between Tsanstabane and Groenwater in the Northern Cape on Sunday, 4 August 2024.

This tragic accident resulted in the passing of four passengers, while two passengers suffered injuries.

As the Executive Authority of the Department of Public Enterprises, the Minister will conduct a site visit at Tsantsabane Local Municipality on Monday, 5 August 2024. The Minister will be briefed on the accident, and also pay respects to the victims of the accident.

Minister Ramokgopa says, “I am saddened at the loss of life in another level crossing accident in the country. This tragic accident highlights the importance for all stakeholders to work together to promote railway level crossing safety. I would like to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased passengers.”

Members of the media are invited to cover the Minister’s site visit.

Details of the Minister’s visit are as follows:

Date: Monday, 5 August 2024 Time: 13h00

Venue: Tsantsabane Local Municipality, 13 Springbok Street, Postmasburg

For media enquiries, please contact

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail: mediadesk@dpe.gov.za

Or

Mr Richard Mantu

Cell: 072 488 1520

E-mail: mediadesk@dpe.gov.za

Or

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpe.gov.za

Follow up on @dpmeofficial /@MaropeneRamo/ Facebook: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation/ YouTube: @Dpmeofficial / Instagram: @Dpmeofficial

