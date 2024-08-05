Gauteng Government hosts Womens Day celebration, 9 Aug

August is Women’s Month and, to mark this year’s Women’s Day, the Gauteng Government will host its provincial celebration at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on the 9th of August 2024.

This year marks the 68th anniversary of what is now Women’s Day, in remembrance of the historic 1956 women’s march in Pretoria. Over 20,000 women from all walks of life, including society leaders, domestic workers, housewives, and professionals, braved the threat of arrest and violence to march to the Union Buildings.

The celebration this year will be held under the theme: “Celebrating 30 years of Democracy towards Women’s Development,” to pay tribute to the women who marched in protest against apartheid, including the pass laws.

The proceedings will commence with the reenactment of the march from Lillian Ngoyi Square to the Union Buildings.

MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane says: “As we continue to celebrate 30 years of democracy, we also pay tribute to the women of South Africa, who led the liberation struggle and who, even today, have kept the light shining for other women and our entire society. We should also use their coming together to inspire unity, social cohesion, and bring democracy and equality for all.”

The Gauteng government continues to work hard for the advancement of women with its programs targeted at vulnerable groups in society, including women and girls. Six out of 10 MECs in the provincial cabinet are women. The province has intensified the fight against crime, which continues to threaten lives and livelihoods, especially for women who are the overwhelming victims of gender-based violence.

Gauteng Provincial Women’s Day event details:

Date: Friday, 09 August 2024

Venue: Union Buildings, Tshwane

Time: 09:00

