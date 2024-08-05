Global Mobile Mapping Market Valued at US$ 62.9 Billion in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 525.5 Billion by 2032
Global Mobile Mapping Market Set to Soar: Valued at $62.9 Billion in 2023, Projected to Reach $525.5 Billion by 2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟐.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. According to a recent report, the market is anticipated to soar to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟐𝟓.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟔.𝟔𝟎% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This surge in the mobile mapping market can be attributed to rapid technological advancements, increasing adoption of mobile mapping solutions across sectors such as transportation, logistics, and urban planning, and the growing demand for real-time geographic data. Mobile mapping technologies, which combine GPS, LIDAR, and imaging techniques, are revolutionizing how businesses and governments collect and analyze spatial information.
The report highlights several key factors contributing to this growth, including the expansion of smart city initiatives, advancements in mapping software, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in mobile mapping solutions. Additionally, the rising need for efficient navigation systems and the development of autonomous vehicles are expected to further drive market expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞: US$ 62.9 billion in 2023
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞: US$ 525.5 billion by 2032
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 26.60% (2024-2032)
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Technological advancements, smart city projects, and increased demand for real-time data.
As the mobile mapping market continues to evolve, stakeholders are advised to stay abreast of the latest technological innovations and market trends to leverage opportunities and maintain a competitive edge.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Esri India Technologies
• Genesys International
• McElhanney companies
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Quantum Spatial
• Timmons Group
• Topcon Corporation
• PASCO Corporation
• NV5 Global, Inc.
• Trimble Geospatial
• AISAN TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.
• Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.
• KOKUSAI KOGYO CO., LTD.
• Mosaic Viking
• Langan
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
o Imaging Devices
o Laser Ranging & Scanning Devices
o Positioning Devices
• Software
o Mapping Data Extraction
o Data Processing
• Service
o Consulting
o Integration and Maintenance
o Managed Service
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping
• Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping
• Marine-Based Mobile Mapping
• Aerial Mobile Mapping
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Emergency Response Planning
• Internet Applications
• Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management
• Road Inventory and Asset Management
• Digital Twins Applications
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Agriculture
• BFSI
• Government & Public Sector
• Real Estate
• Retail
• Mining
• Telecommunication
• Transport & Logistics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
