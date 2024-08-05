UPDATE ON CURRENT HONIARA POWER SITUATION

Release Date: 5th August 2024

Solomon Power has normalised power situation in Honiara city as of Saturday 3rd August 2024 following a successful commissioning of the faulty transformer.

On July 20th July, Solomon Power lost about 10MW of transmission capacity due to a failure of a power transformer at Lunga.

The faulty transformer that caused the load shedding in Honiara over the last two weeks has been fixed, increasing power transmission capacity to 21 Megawatts (MW). This means that load shedding has ended as Solomon Power is now able to meet Honiara’s power demand.

Solomon Power would like to convey it apologies to its customers in Honiara city for the load shedding period and apologies for the inconvenience caused.

For comment or interview contact: Rubina Tagana – SP Public Relations Officer

Email: rubina.tagana@solomonpower.com

Telephone: 7654352