PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 2, 2024 "Sports bridge people and communities" -- Bong Go champions grassroots sports program in Antipolo City When Reverend Joseph Blasco of the Antipolo Faith Christian Ministries Foundation, Inc. (AFCMFI) envisioned a thriving sports program for his community, he turned to a committed ally: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports. The reverend's request for financial assistance aimed to invigorate a diverse lineup of sports--basketball, volleyball, futsal, table tennis, badminton, darts, chess, and checkers--each promising to foster both physical fitness and community spirit among the youth of Antipolo City. The AFCMFI has outlined a year-long sports program starting June 2024. Their plans also include a Family Sports Day and sports clinics. In response, Go, recognizing the profound impact sports can have on youth development and community cohesion, facilitated a sponsorship for the initiative through the Philippine Sports Commission. "Sports serve as a bridge, connecting people regardless of their background," remarked Go. "By supporting these activities, we are not just nurturing potential athletes but also fortifying the fabric of our community." This initiative is a testament to how targeted support can transform community sports initiatives into hubs of engagement and growth. For the children and adults of Antipolo City, these sports programs represent more than just games. They are stepping stones to discipline, camaraderie, and a healthier lifestyle. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Go and the PSC, the seeds of this program are set to blossom into a lasting legacy of sportsmanship and unity. Beyond this local impact, Go, who is also chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, has also been instrumental on the national stage when it comes to his advocacy for sports. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also introduced Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy.