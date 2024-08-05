Submit Release
Prime Minister receives Vice-Minister of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party

Thu. 01 of August of 2024, 17:35h
Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, met with Vice Minister of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (IDCPC), Sun Haiyan, on August 1st, 2024, in the Government Palace, in Dili,

 The meeting was also attended by the Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Milena Rangel, with the objective to strenagthen diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries. 453533937_815378934113491_1634929017776208798_n

As follow up to recent visits of Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao to China, from March 30th to April 2nd 2024, and of President Jose Ramos Horta, from 28th to 31st  July 2024, during which various cooperation agreements were signed, this meeting served to accompany the results of those visits. Various areas of cooperation were discussed, such as economy and agriculture, among others.

 

