Electro Scan SWORDFISH Authorized Service Provider, Element 82, Acquired by Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)

Element82 LLC, an Electro Scan SWORDFISH Authorized Service provider for buried lead pipe detection.

Element 82's President, David Kinsella, performing a SWORDFISH basement entry for an underground water service line assessment.

All together, there are 115,171 schools in the United States. This includes all K-12 public and private schools, plus adult education and career/technical schools.

The EPA requires all 50,000 drinking water system providers to inventory both utility owned water services, typically from water main to meter, and private property owned water services, typically from water meter to house, including pipe material.