Electro Scan Inc. Welcomes Element 82 LLC As Its SWORDFISH Authorized Service Provider in the State of Florida
Element 82 LLC becomes an Authorized Service Provider of Electro Scan's SWORDFISH Lead Detection Solution.
Element 82 LLC borrows its name from the Periodic Table where Lead is displayed as a chemical element with symbol Pb and atomic number 82.
The EPA has proposed escalated requirements for the 50,000+ U.S. water utilities in its Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI).
Element 82 LLC is dedicated to helping water utilities to assess and inventory water service lines, including the ability to replace lead water service lines.
Element 82 to Offer SWORDFISH Services & Data Management to Help Complete EPA-Mandated Water Service Line Inventories, Including Lead Pipe Replacement
Element 82 LLC, President, David Kinsella, has over 15 years of experience in the pressurize pipe rehabilitation sector. With an experienced team in place Element 82 will be leading Electro Scan's services projects in Florida, as well as other selected cities, nationwide.
“We are proud to be working with such an experienced team of field operators," stated Chuck Hansen, President, Electro Scan Inc. "American cities are under the gun to locate, assess, and verify water service lines, and certify utility-owned and private property-owned water lines as lead-free. And, Element 82, like their name implies, knows how to do it."
Traditionally, drinking water suppliers and utilities were forced to dig up city streets and customer yards to uncover buried water services to determine whether lead lines carried water from municipal water mains to private homes.
Recently, the EPA acknowledged that pressurized excavations to uncover water service lines often causes significant internal pipe disturbances that may inadvertently release lead (Pb) particulates into domestic drinking water.
When contractors use hydro-excavation or potholing to remove ground cover at 3,000 to 5,000 pounds per square inch (psi), bio-films, coated chemicals, lead solder from joints, and lead particulates can easily be removed from interior walls of a pipe and go directly into drinking water. Without requirements to flush the lines after excavation, homeowners may be 'at risk' if cities use this method without proper flushing.
Electro Scan's patented and patent-pending SWORDFISH allows a simple probe to enter typical water service lines at a meter, valve or other opening to assess water pipes, without digging.
Capable of operating in either direction from a meter, i.e. under pressure from meter box to the main or without pressure from meter box to the house, to automatically analyze the pipe material.
"We are delighted to begin offering water service line assessment services using SWORDFISH," stated David Kinsella, President, Element 82, LLC. "The innovative technology, ease of operation, and precision of SWORDFISH, were overwhelming factors in our decision to work with the Electro Scan team."
The Electro Scan SWORDFISH pioneered the commercial use of electrical resistance testing to identify copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipe materials.
Founded in 2011, Electro Scan first applied the technology to underground sewer pipes to locate leaks missed by high resolution television cameras unable to correctly assess whether joints were watertight.
In 2015, its technology was applied to pressurized drinking water pipes where acoustic sensors proved ineffective in locating leaks in plastic pipes and asbestos cement pipes. During an inspection of a large diameter asbestos cement pipe, Electro Scan accidentally found lead in joints.
By measuring the change in electrical resistance as its probe travelled through a pipe, Electro Scan's ability to detect multiple pipe materials in accordance with the periodic table, allowed it to precisely locate element 82; lead.
ABOUT ELEMENT 82 LLC
Element 82 LLC is headquartered in Orlando, FL, where it offers a diversified service offering to help cities identify and reduce homeowner's expose to lead water services. In addition to offering Electro Scan SWORDFISH buried lead pipe detection services, the company is also capable of water service line replacement. Operating throughout the State of Florida, the Company is also partnering with Electro Scan Inc. to deliver services throughout the United States.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and delivers technical field services using its SaaS-based cloud application that automatically locates, measures, and reports leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis; typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
HASHTAGS
#acousticsensors #ai #amp8 #artificialintelligence #asce #askchuck #awwa #awwam77 #britishwater #californiadrought #chuckhansen #cipp #conditionassessment #conductivity #deeplearning #drainage #drought #dwi #electromagnetic #electroscan #epa #esg #esginvesting #fell #gettheleadout #gpm #infrastructure #innovyze #inspection #iot #lcri #lcrr #lcr #leak #leadpipe #leadetection #leaks #leakdetection #leakdetectionoftheyear2021 #lps #m77 #machinelearning #megadrought #ml #nassco #pacp #pcat #piperepair #pressuretransient #resilient #resiliency #satellite #sewer #sewerai #sustainability #swan #swordfish #trenchless #trident #usepa #utilities #wastewater #water #waterai #wsaa #worldbank #wsaa
Janine Mullinix
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-779-0660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube