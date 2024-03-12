Electro Scan Inc. Welcomes Element 82 LLC As Its SWORDFISH Authorized Service Provider in the State of Florida

Element 82 LLC becomes an Authorized Service Provider of Electro Scan's SWORDFISH Lead Detection Solution.

Element 82 LLC borrows its name from the Periodic Table where Lead is displayed as a chemical element with symbol Pb and atomic number 82.

The EPA has proposed escalated requirements for the 50,000+ U.S. water utilities in its Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI).

Element 82 LLC is dedicated to helping water utilities to assess and inventory water service lines, including the ability to replace lead water service lines.